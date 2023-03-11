Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,690 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,403 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,991 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.