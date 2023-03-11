Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 147,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS opened at $39.24 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,115 shares of company stock worth $3,572,177 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

