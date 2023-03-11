Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi raised its stake in Jabil by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 347,776 shares in the company, valued at $24,925,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,562 shares of company stock worth $15,294,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $85.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.