Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 253 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.76.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

DRI stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

