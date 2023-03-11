Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 28,583 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,583 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

INVA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $752.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

