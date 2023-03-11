Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

