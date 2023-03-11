Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 46,825 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,825 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072,528 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 771,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.39.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

