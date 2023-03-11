Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,795 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,401,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 320,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 188,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 48,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Stock Down 4.3 %

Macy’s stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.