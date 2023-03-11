Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 1Life Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,844 shares of company stock valued at $343,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

ONEM stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

