Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Garmin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Garmin by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after buying an additional 360,334 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Garmin by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,174,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 338,153 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

