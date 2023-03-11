Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $29.86 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

