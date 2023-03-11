Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,568 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,304 shares of company stock worth $9,084,380. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

LPG opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.68%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

