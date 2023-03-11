Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Otter Tail by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

