Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Custom Development were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of HCDIP stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
