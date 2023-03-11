Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Custom Development were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HCDIP stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Harbor Custom Development Dividend Announcement

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 31.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

