HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 56,144 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,545.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 53,965 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,637 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,944.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

