HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 386.49% from the company’s previous close.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $289.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.