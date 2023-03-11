HC Wainwright Weighs in on Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 13.5 %
NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $122.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.01.
Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.