HC Wainwright Weighs in on Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $122.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,515,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,231,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,690,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

