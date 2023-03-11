Head-To-Head Analysis: EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) & Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chegg and EVCI Career Colleges, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 9 3 0 2.25 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Chegg has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chegg and EVCI Career Colleges’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $766.90 million 2.62 $266.64 million $1.34 11.86 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than EVCI Career Colleges.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 34.77% 6.41% 2.39% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chegg beats EVCI Career Colleges on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

