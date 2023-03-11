Head-To-Head Comparison: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) vs. Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bank and Triumph Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $112.38 million 2.05 $36.29 million $1.84 6.45 Triumph Financial $503.31 million 2.60 $102.31 million $3.96 14.32

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Bank and Triumph Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Bank currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.69%. Triumph Financial has a consensus target price of $62.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.43%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of First Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 32.29% 13.43% 1.43% Triumph Financial 20.33% 9.59% 1.40%

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats First Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

