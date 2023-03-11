Head to Head Comparison: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) vs. Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rivian Automotive and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 2 4 15 0 2.62 Federal Signal 0 1 2 1 3.00

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $34.68, indicating a potential upside of 144.93%. Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 7.87 -$6.75 billion ($7.41) -1.91 Federal Signal $1.43 billion 2.25 $120.40 million $1.97 27.01

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Federal Signal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Federal Signal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -407.24% -37.49% -30.75% Federal Signal 8.39% 14.62% 8.20%

Risk & Volatility

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Rivian Automotive on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.