Head-To-Head Comparison: Solid Power (SLDP) vs. The Competition

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Solid Power to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -58.99 Solid Power Competitors $687.58 million $12.62 million 4.62

Solid Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Solid Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.83% -122.08% -19.30%

Volatility and Risk

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s peers have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solid Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 68 458 981 50 2.65

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 79.66%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Solid Power peers beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

