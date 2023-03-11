Head to Head Survey: Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) & ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Bancshares and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

3.6% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services $89.13 million 2.34 $23.64 million $3.15 8.83

ChoiceOne Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 26.52% 13.79% 1.00%

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats Citizens Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

