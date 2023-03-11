Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,622.34) to €1,574.00 ($1,674.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,443.25.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $180.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.16. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $192.89.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2591 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

