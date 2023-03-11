Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,622.34) to €1,574.00 ($1,674.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,443.25.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $180.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.16. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $192.89.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2591 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

