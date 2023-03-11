HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 14,950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HORIBA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.01. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48.
HORIBA Company Profile
