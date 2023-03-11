HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 14,950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORIBA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.01. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

