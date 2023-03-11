Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after buying an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after buying an additional 801,217 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,910,000 after buying an additional 683,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,703,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.