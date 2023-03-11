HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $369.70 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

