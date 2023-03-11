Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.50. The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.24. Huntington Bancshares shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 4,233,437 shares.

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

