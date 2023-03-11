Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of IPWR opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.09.
Ideal Power
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
