IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Up 127.4% in February

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the February 13th total of 91,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of INAB stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IN8bio

Separately, B. Riley downgraded IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

