Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Update

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Inception Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS IMII opened at $0.00 on Friday. Inception Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Inception Mining Company Profile
