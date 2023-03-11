Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) SVP Sells 19,036 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RETA stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. Barclays boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

