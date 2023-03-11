Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of INSE opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.66.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $89,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
