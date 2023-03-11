Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INSE opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $89,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Inspired Entertainment

INSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.