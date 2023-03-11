Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $96.17 Average PT from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $1,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,659,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 160,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

