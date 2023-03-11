International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the February 13th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

IPCFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $10.25 on Friday. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

