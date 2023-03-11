Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIP.UN. TD Securities lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.16. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.79 and a 52-week high of C$16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

