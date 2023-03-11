Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) by 14,656.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,267,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

ISDX stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.