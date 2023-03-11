Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,174 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYE opened at $68.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $553.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

