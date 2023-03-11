Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $301.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

