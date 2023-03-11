Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,456 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 116,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,877 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,704 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $65.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

