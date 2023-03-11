Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

