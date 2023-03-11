Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 246.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JSPR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.85 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,755.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 157,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.