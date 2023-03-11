John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

JHS stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

