JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €16.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of DEC opened at €18.49 ($19.67) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €20.93 and a 200 day moving average of €16.89. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($39.26).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

