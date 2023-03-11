JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $55.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $57.78.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

