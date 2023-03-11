JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

