JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target to $20.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KNSA stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $130,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

