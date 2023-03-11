JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target to $20.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.81% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
KNSA stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.07.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
