JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAGP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.