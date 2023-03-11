JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $58.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

