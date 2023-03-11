KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Trading Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.52. 610,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,964,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

Specifically, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.