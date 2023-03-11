Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Klabin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Klabin has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04.
Klabin Cuts Dividend
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Klabin (KLBAY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.