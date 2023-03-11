Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Klabin has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a $0.0105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

